Parents notified after St. Louis Public School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A staff member at a St. Louis Public School has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee has not been in the school since the facilities closed for spring break. A representative from the school district says that the risk of transmission is low.

An email and phone message was sent to parents at the school. St. Louis Public Schools did not name the specific school where the employee works. But, they do say that they are reaching out to families out of an abundance of caution.