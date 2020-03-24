Parents support extension of school closings to help contain the coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - As the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County began their stay at home orders on Monday, which are expected to last at least through April 22nd, school leaders in the city and the county announced they’re extending their closures to follow suit.

Parents tell me they're not really surprised to hear about the extension and realize it could go beyond April 22nd if the coronavirus continues spreading at its current pace.

They think this is the best call for students and staff.

School leaders say with e-learning and homeschooling, the objective is to give kids a sense of normalcy.

The consensus from parents and administrators seems to be that they don’t want their kids to be traumatized by the coronavirus.



While they may miss out on some special events and memories, they don’t want them to be behind academically.

Each school district is handling things a bit differently, but some say students will still have access to things like school counselors, art classes, and P. E. virtually.