Parents upset by email stating some teachers don’t meet the ‘Every Student Succeeds Act’ standard

FERGUSON, Mo. - Some parents of students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District are on edge after receiving an alarming e-mail about their classroom teachers.

An email went out to some parents in the district saying that one or more of their child's teachers are not “highly qualified” enough to teach and they did not meet standards of the "Every Student Succeeds Act".

The ESSSA is a nationwide standard signed into law by President Obama in 20-15 to ensure quality classroom instruction across the country.



The Ferguson Florissant District assures parents that there's nothing to worry about. Officials are calling it a paperwork mix-up and say they are working to get all of the teachers classified as qualified.