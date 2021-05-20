Paric Construction helps family recovering from near-death bout with COVID-19

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – We first introduced you to Gerald Adory in November.

Gerald, an assisted living nurse, contracted COVID-19 in September. The virus attacked his central nervous system, nearly killing him.

In December, we talked with Gerald and his wife Lakeitha when he came home from the hospital. They were thankful he was alive and home but with Gerald now bound to a wheelchair with limited speech and mobility and two young kids, the adjustment was difficult.

Paric construction saw Gerald and Lakeitha’s story and wanted to help the family.

Living in a split-level home Gerald was confined to a small area of the basement. Paric came in and made the basement completely wheelchair accessible.

They re-did the bathroom so that Gerald’s wheelchair can fit. He’s able to wash his own hands and take a shower.

They also built a ramp so that Gerald can get from the basement to his therapy appointments.

In a room that Lakeitha described as chaos, Paric cleaned it up. Gerald wants to turn it into a family room.

Every inch of the new space is life-changing for the Adory family.

“I’m just so grateful and I want to say thank you to them because when you are going through a situation like this you feel alone, and for someone to see us on the news and want to help us to make life easier for us I’m really grateful for that,” said Lakeitha.

