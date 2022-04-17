ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Pathfinder church has 5,000 members and is one of the oldest in the St. Louis region at 171 years old. Attendees of an Easter service will help determine the allocation of the $50,000 donation.

Three local non-profits have been chosen to receive the donations, and represent three areas of current local need – hunger alleviation, refugee support, and urban youth skills and job training.

Upon entering the sanctuary on Saturday and Sunday Easter services, each attendee will receive four wooden coins. After an introduction of the three non-profits during the service, the attendees will have the opportunity to drop their coins into buckets representing each of the organizations as they leave the church.

While each organization will receive a base level of support – the remaining dollars will be determined by members of the pathfinder congregation.

Easter Services are at 7:45, 9:00 am and 11:00 am.