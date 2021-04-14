Parking lot Bingo safely brings people together

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – People are really getting creative when it comes to finding ways to have fun while maintaining a safe distance from others.
In Champaign, Illinois one of the many unique activities planned at the Urbana Park District is parking lot bingo. People turn their radios to a certain station in order to hear the numbers.
When a player gets bingo, they honk their horn.
The Urbana Park District said it’s a great way to bring the community together safely.
The fun takes place every Tuesday in April.