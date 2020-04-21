Parking tickets suspended indefinitely in St. Louis as COVID-19 fight continues

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones has extended the city’s suspension of parking tickets and fines into the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Jones announced the suspension would continue until at least mid-May.

The city first voided parking tickets on March 16. The decision was made to maintain social distancing for residents and limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

“In response to the regional order to shelter in place and the national social distancing guidelines, I am extending the freeze on parking payments and tickets for the health and wellbeing of my staff and all St. Louisans,” Jones said.

Jones said any and all parking penalties would be frozen through May and no new tickets will be issued. Hearings and trials for parking violations will be rescheduled.