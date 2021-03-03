Parkway North HS closed due to high volume of COVID-19 cases and quarantines

ST. LOUIS, Mo–On the same day that the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that the end of the pandemic was within sight, the Parkway School District announced Wednesday that Parkway North High School would be closed until late March, due to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and associated quarantines.
The move, effective immediately, lasts until March 29 when students return from Spring Break. The district said roughly 20 percent of the school’s student body is in quarantine due to COVID exposure. In a letter sent to families Wednesday, the district said its investigation indicates “these positive cases and exposures were related to large group activities with students outside of school.”
The move to fully virtual learning until March 29 means all activities, after-school events, athletics and practices have been canceled.
A school district spokesperson confirms that the Parkway North boys basketball team was forced to forfeit a district playoff game earlier this week against St. Charles due to quarantines. The girls basketball team was also forced to forfeit a district playoff game slated for Wednesday night after the announcement.