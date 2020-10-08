Parkway School Board votes to return highschool students to classrooms

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Parents of Parkway students will receive an email soon asking them to choose if they want their high school students to continue virtual learning or go back inside the classroom.

The board of education voted seven to zero when it came to allowing high school students the opportunity to re-enter the schools in the near future. Parkway schools have around 18,000 students, and they will be back on campus on staggered dates.

Last week the board announced plans for K-5 students to return part-time on October 22 while 6-8 grade students will return on October 27.

In an email sent to parents last week, the district answered many questions about the reasoning for holding back on high school students’ return. They cited the higher COVID-19 transmission rates in students of that age range.

The school board will meet next week to pick a date for high school students to go back to class if they choose to.