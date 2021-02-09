Parkway School District has a late start snow schedule Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – All Parkway School District schools are opening two hours later than normal Tuesday morning due to the snow.
This is the school district’s snow schedule plan. Bus stop pickup times are two hours later than usual and employee report times are two hours later than usual. Both in-person and virtual learning students will begin their school day two hours later than usual.
Before school Adventure Club is canceled Tuesday morning.
Parkway School District Director of Transportation Will Rosa said crews will be arriving at the Parkway School District bus depot at about 7:00 a.m. to start cleaning the ice off and getting them warmed up for the kids.
Rosa said the delay helps everyone be safe on their way to school.