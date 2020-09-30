Parkway School District to prepare for in-person learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Parkway School District is preparing for in-person learning but not everyone will be able to return.

The district is giving their kindergarten through eighth-grade students the option of in-person learning.

In a survey given to parents, about 30 percent are choosing to stay virtual. That’s about 5,400 students out of the 18,000 in the district.

Grades K-5 will begin Oct. 22 and Grades 6-8 will start on Oct. 27.

Schools will only be part-time until Nov. 7 when students can attend for the full day.

High schoolers are not getting that same option as classes will be fully virtual for the second quarter.

The superintendent says they will be keeping a very close eye on things and if they do you need to rollback certain parts of the plan they are able to be flexible.