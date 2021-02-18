Parkway School District will provide a virtual option for next school year

ST. LOUIS – The Parkway School District will continue to provide a virtual option for the next school year.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching Kevin Beckner told the Post-Dispatch that the district is asking families to choose between in-person and virtual learning for next school year. Final decisions must be made by early May.
They are also working to close pandemic learning gaps by offering summer school enrichment classes, focusing on Kindergarten to eighth-grade math, reading, and writing support.
Beckner said the district is more than doubling its invitations for support classes this summer.