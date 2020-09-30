Parkway Schools can now resume in-person learning

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – It will soon be back to the classroom for students in the Parkway School District after starting the school year online.

Parkway School District officials announced their return to school plan at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Beginning in the second quarter Elementary and Middle School grades K-8 will return on October 27 for two weeks of blended learning. High School 9-12 students will also begin on October 27.

The district plans to have all students return to full 5-day, in-person learning on November 9.

As we move forward together, our decisions and our hearts remain focused on the academic, physical, social and emotional wellbeing of our students and the staff who care for our children each day. We know these decisions significantly impact each family, so we are working harder than ever before on behalf of our students and staff to make the right decisions during this challenging time. -Dr. Marty Superintendent