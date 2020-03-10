Parkway West High freshman aces ACT exam, earns perfect score

ST. LOUIS – A Parkway West High School student is being recognized after reaching an extraordinary accomplishment.

Alan Song, a freshman at the high school, earned the highest possible score on his ACT college admissions and placement exam; a perfect 36.

While he’s unsure what university he wants to attend, he wants to study politics and theoretical science. Outside of the classroom, Song enjoys chess, science bowl, and debate.

In the US high schools only two-tenths of 1% of students who take the ACT get a perfect score.