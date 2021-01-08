Parkway West High School student helps homeless get COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – A Parkway West High School student is on a mission to make sure no one is forgotten when it’s their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sri Jaladi explains his online form to help those living on the streets sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
He started covidvaccinenotify.net.
Latest headlines:
- Shooting for the stars, a young Baton Rouge woman has high hopes of becoming the first person to walk on Mars
- Baton Rouge hospitals face staffing shortages as Covid-19 cases surge
- Florida seniors spend night in cars waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccine
- Newsfeed Now: The latest on the U.S. Capitol riot
- Police ask for public’s help locating truck related to home invasion