Parkway’s Southwest Middle School closed Wednesday after sewer backup

ST. LOUIS – Parkway’s Southwest Middle School is closed Wednesday, April 28 due to a sewer backup. The Parkway School District said all other schools in the district will be in session.
The district became aware of the major sewer backup at Southwest Middle School late Tuesday night. Their crews have been working overnight to fix the issue, but it will require more time to repair.
Teachers cannot access the school building.
“There will be no virtual learning for in-person students at Southwest Middle. Students in Virtual Campus will receive more information from their teachers about the learning plan for today,” Parkway School District said.
They plan to have the repairs finished in time for school on Thursday.