Parson administration responds to Pandemic Task Force request for statewide mask mandate

ST. LOUIS, Mo- There was an emotional call to action Friday by the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. “Making a mask mandate a county by county question is not going to give the healthcare systems the time they need to save lives,” Dr. Alex Garza said, in asking Governor Mike Parson to take statewide action on masks and other mitigation measures.

The request appears to have been rejected by the Parson administration.

“Missouri’s COVID-19 numbers are up and continue to increase. It is imperative that Missourians take personal responsibility and social distance, wear a mask, practice personal hygiene, and limit their gatherings,” Parson’s Communications Director Kelli Jones said in a statement. “Governor Parson has been very clear and consistent about his support for local control. Every individual MUST take action to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”