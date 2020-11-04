Parson celebrates first full-term win as Missouri Governor

ST. ANN, Mo. – Governor Parson won a decisive victory against his Democratic challenger State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections Headquarters was buzzing election night as the votes came in for this race and others.

Missouri voters made it clear who they want to lead the Show Me State as governor.

Governor parson had a dominant win over Nicole Galloway 57 percent to 41 percent.

The voters gave Governor Parson a full four-year term after he took over as governor in June of 2018 following the resignation of then-governor Greitens amidst a scandal.

Galloway won in some major population centers including the city of St Louis, St. Louis County, Boone County in the Columbia area, and Kansas City.

However, Governor Parson carried every other county in the state dominating in areas including the more rural parts of Missouri.

“I believe it is our time to protect the constitution. I believe it is our time to preserve the American dream and I believe it is our time to preserve freedoms for the next generation, and it is our time to be governor for four more years!” Parson said.

“For the past 5 years, I have been proud to serve as your independent watchdog in Jefferson City,” Galloway said. “As state auditor, I have uncovered millions in waste, fraud, and abuse, and taken on corruption on every level. It has been the honor of my life, and you can bet I’ll keep demanding accountability and transparency from politicians in Jefferson City for years to come.”

Parson said Galloway did call to congratulate him.

Galloway still has two years left on her term as state auditor.

Parson said he promises to get back to work today.

