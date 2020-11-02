Parson, Galloway to make final campaign stops in Missouri before election

ST. LOUIS – The two major candidates for Missouri governor are criss-crossing the state Monday to hammer home their messages ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will campaign today in Jefferson City, St. Joseph, Kirksville, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau, and Cassville.

Parson’s campaign has focused mainly on the state’s rural areas.

His Democratic challenger Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway will attend campaign events in Columbia and Kansas City.

Galloway made several campaign stops in the St. Louis area Sunday.

She attended services at the Life Center International Church of God in Christ on Halls Ferry Road.

Later in the afternoon, she attended a Show Me Change event in the city of St. Louis.

Galloway also worked for votes in Kansas City and St. Louis last weekend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the latest polls show Parson with a single-digit lead.

