Parson holds COVID briefing on first day of special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson held his first coronavirus press briefing since being re-elected Tuesday night.

“I represent all Missourians and will continue to do that as Governor of the State of Missouri,” Parson said.

Before getting into coronavirus he reitterated the official announcement of an Amazon fulfillment center coming to Republic, Missouri in 2021. It will come with 500 new full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits.

Thursday is also the first day of the supplemental budget special session. Parson said he has $1.2 billion in CARES Act funding that he is “trying to get out the door.”

Thursday Missouri received 565,000 rapid Abbott tests from the federal government. They have distributed over 300,000 of those tests, including 214,000 to K-12 schools.

“COVID-19 is still here, and it is serious,” Parson said.

Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams says he anticipates Pfizer will ask for emergency use for authorization by the end of November. He also said the FDA makes the decision on this. Pfizer said the day their EUA is approved they will ship it out.