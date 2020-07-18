Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged for brandishing guns

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has told a radio host that based on what he knows now, it’s likely he would pardon a white St. Louis couple if they are charged for brandishing guns during a protest outside their mansion.

Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is investigating Mark and Patricia McCloskey for an incident on June 28. Protesters walked onto the private street where the McCloskeys live. The couple came out with guns.

Parson, President Donald Trump and Sen. Josh Hawley have all criticized Gardner’s investigation.

Parson told 97.1 FM in St. Louis on Friday that he thinks a pardon “is exactly what would happen.”