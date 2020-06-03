Parson thanks police and protesters for peaceful night

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Governor Mike Parson continued meeting with community leaders on Wednesday and thanked protestors and police for what he called very peaceful protests across the state on Tuesday. Parson met with activists and community leaders in St. Louis on Tuesday and leaders in Columbia on Wednesday. The meetings followed Monday night’s violence that included shootings, looting, and fires.

“I think that’s why it’s important to have these meetings,” said Parson. “That’s why it’s important to meet with the African American community right now and try to not only say, yes we know there’s a problem but what are we going to do for the end game? What are we going to do to try to change things in the state?”

“The governor also wanted Missourians to know the National Guard is currently being used in a support role to free up local law enforcement to deal with any violence. He said a total of nearly 2,000 members would be activated.

“They are really there as a support role and to help local law enforcement is what we’re doing,” said Parson.

The governor and the health director reported encouraging news on the fight against COVID-19. They said hospitalizations are down and there’s no indication of any additional positive tests stemming from a Lake of the Ozarks visitor who tested positive after spending time at some crowded businesses during Memorial Day weekend.