Parson touts no statewide Missouri mandates as COVID cases drop

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, signs HB 66 into law, allowing first responders to live outside of city limits, in St. Louis on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Parson, who is just back to work following testing positive for COVID-19, signed the legislation that has been in effect since 1973. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS–A spokesperson for Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office confirmed that Parson is reviewing the declaration of emergency regarding COVID-19 that is set to expire March 31. At the same time, the Governor is taking to social media trumpeting downward COVID trends in the state, accomplished without statewide mandates.

The state of emergency was last extended in November. At the time, the Governor said in a statement that the order “will allow continued flexibility in deploying critical resources around the state as well as the continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard and easing of regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts.”

On Wednesday, as states like Texas have announced plans to re-open to pre-pandemic levels, Governor Parson posted on Facebook about Missouri’s progress.

While there have not been statewide mandates, many governments around the state, including the St. Louis region, have enacted mask requirements over their own. Governor Parson has described the issue as one of personal responsibility in opposing a statewide mask order.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson both said Wednesday that improving conditions may lead to an easing of some COVID-related restrictions.

Parson is set to visit the St. Louis area Thursday, with stops planned at targeteted vaccine clinics among the locations.

