Part of I-64 remains closed while demolition of the Ewing Bridge continues

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT continues work on the demolition of the Ewing Bridge and I-64 remains closed near that area.

Both directions of I-64 are closed between Grand and I-44 through March 1 while work is done.

MoDOT said drivers should consider taking I-44 or I-70 in order to get to the city, while drivers trying to get to Illinois should consider taking I-270 or I-255.

The ramp from westbound I-64 to Market Street, Exit 38B, is closed. The Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street ramps are all also closed.

Eastbound drivers can detour by using Market/Bernard, Jefferson, Cass and I-70. Westbound drivers can detour by using I-44, Jefferson and Market.

MoDOT said interstate lanes, entrance ramps and exit ramps, including the Market Street exit are set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 1. One eastbound lane between Compton and Ewing will remain closed until late July when Ewing reopens.

