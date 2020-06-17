Parts of St. Louis region continue steady climb of COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS – There are dozens of new Coronavirus cases in the St. Louis area Wednesday morning and some additional deaths. This as the latest COVID-19 hospital indicators are basically split even some numbers are up slightly and some are down.

The six St. Louis area counties we track report 91 additional Coronavirus cases and five more COVID-19 deaths.

Missouri added 225 more cases Tuesday and there are now at least 896 deaths statewide. Illinois is reporting 623 additional cases and 72 more deaths. Missouri and Illinois combined for nearly 850 more cases Tuesday.

The latest recovery numbers show that 2,712 people in St. Louis County who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have now improved and been released from isolation. That number is unchanged from Tuesday morning.

838 others from the additional local counties we are tracking who have also had the virus have been released from isolation, showing an increase of 10 people from yesterday morning.