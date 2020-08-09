Passersby save residents of south St. Louis home engulfed in flames

ST. LOUIS – Passersby sprung into action to save residents when they saw a house fire in south St. Louis Saturday night.
The fire broke out in the 3800 block of Gravois Avenue. Even though investigators say the home is destroyed, no one was hurt.
LA Reed and Ken Betts captured cell phone video the Sunday morning house fire. When Reed saw the flames shooting through the occupied two-story building, she said she knew she had to jump into action.
“I noticed the second story of an apartment on fire. No smoke detector going off, nobody outside. We had to stop and pull over and start knocking on doors to make sure everybody got out safely,” said Reed.
Residents ran outside to assist their neighbors home that was consumed with fire.
“Once I started knocking on doors and banging on doors, everyone started coming out, crying and upset. But we had to make sure they were safe,” Reed said.
“I heard something that sounded like an explosion. I thought maybe it was just lightning,” resident Maria Jurado said.
Authorities say the home is a total loss, but residents are just grateful everyone made it out safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.