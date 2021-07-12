Past and present coworkers celebrate FOX 2’s Roche Madden at retirement party

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Roche Madden was the guest of honor Sunday afternoon at OB Clark’s in Richmond Heights during his retirement party. Many of his coworkers, past and present, were there to give Roche a hug and a high five as he concluded more than 35 years with FOX 2. Other retirees were also there like Tom O’Neal, Christine Buck, and Betsey Bruce.

We wish Roche all the best as he and his wife Kate pack up and move east to be with their daughters.

FOX 2 General Manager Kurt Krueger calls him, “One of the most consistent and dependable reporters to ever work in St. Louis.”