ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols is back in a Cardinals uniform, but his presence in The Lou never wavered. The Pujols Family Foundation has been busy doing work in the area even while he was playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

Now the foundation is teaming up with Pasta House to continue its mission. Pasta House customers can add $0.55 cents to their bill, and that money will be donated to PFF. The initiative starts on Thursday, May 5.

Another initiative between PFF and Pasta House follows Albert’s journey to 700 career home runs. Starting Thursday, for every home run Albert hits, Pasta House will donate $105 to PFF.

The foundation promotes awareness, provides hope, and meets the needs of children and families living with Down syndrome.

PFF’s director of programming and mission advancement Jen Teemer and Pasta House’s marketing director Jen Duerfahrd explained more details.