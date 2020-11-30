Pasta House flagship on Delmar moving locations after 46 years

ST. LOUIS – After 46 years, the flagship location of The Pasta House Company on Delmar Boulevard will be relocating to another space within the neighborhood.

It will relocate to a space that was previously occupied by Giovanni’s Kitchen located at 8831 Ladue, just a 12-minute walk up the road. The move was set in motion after Total Access Urgent Care acquired the location.

“It’s been a move that we have been anticipating for 3 or 4 years, and when the opportunity came along we decided to exercise the option to leave early”, said Sam Garanzini, vice president of operations with The Pasta House Company.

Back in July, the University City City Council voted to approve Total Access Urgent Care’s conditional-use permit for the property, at the time the Pasta House had three years left on the lease.

Garanzini, said he is excited about the new opportunities the relocation will offer guests and employees.

“We aren’t moving far, just a mile up the road. All of the staff, many of who have worked here for more than 25 years plan to move to the new location, we expect that customers will follow”.

One restaurant regular told Fox 2 that customer loyalty doesn’t just happen; it must be earned. He says The Pasta House Company location on Delmar Boulevard has done just that.

“I will continue to return again and again, even on weeknights, they are my family”, said Tom.

The current location at 8213 Delmar Boulevard will serve customers for the final time on Tuesday, Dec 1. They plan to reopen at the new location in mid-December.

A bittersweet moment for @ThePastaHouseCo … after 46 years, the flagship location on Delmar will be moving to a new spot in Ladue #STL @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/mtJweM9Cdb — Aprylete Russell (@arusselltv) November 30, 2020