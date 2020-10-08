Patriot Flag tour stops in Missouri Wednesday

St. Louis firefighters hang a giant American flag between two firetrucks, near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

St. Louis firefighters fight the wind as they hang a giant American flag near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

MISSOURI – The Patriot Flag, flown in cities all around the world as a tribute to honor those who gave their lives for freedom stopped in Missouri Wednesday.

The flag was displayed in both Jefferson City and St. Louis.

According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, the 30-by-60 foot flag weighing 50 pounds is being displayed at all 50 state Capitol buildings as well as other landmarks both here and abroad.

In Jefferson City, Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean, Assistant State Fire Marshal Matt Luetkemeyer, and staff assisted with the Patriot Flag during a stop in Jefferson City.

In St. Louis, the giant American flag hung between two fire trucks near the Gateway Arch.

San Diego Firefighter Mitch Mendler has been organizing the tribute since 2016.