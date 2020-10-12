Patrol: 9-year-old boy killed in western Missouri crash

LONE JACK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri say a 9-year-old boy has been killed and two other children injured in a crash near Lone Jack.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and a county road. Investigators say a northbound car, driven by a 31-year-old Leavenworth man, pulled in front of an eastbound car driven by a 28-year-old Wichita man, leading to the crash.

The patrol says a 9-year-old boy in the northbound car died at the scene. His name has not been released. That car’s driver and a 12-year-old boy in his car suffered injuries, as did a 9-year-old boy in the other car.