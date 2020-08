The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a suburban St. Louis man has drowned in a Warren County pond.

The patrol says 23-year-old Khaja Imran, of Ballwin, was trying to swim to the other side of the pond on Monday afternoon when he panicked.

Troopers say Imran went under the water and did not resurface. The patrol says he was pulled from the water and pronounced dead about 30 minutes after he first went under.