Patrol IDs 2 women killed in head-on crash in rural Missouri

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified two women killed in a head-on crash in rural eastern Missouri over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 185 near the Pea Ridge Conservation Area when a sport utility vehicle and a large pickup truck collided head-on on the two-lane highway.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV, Karen Medlin, and her passenger, Norma Montgomery, both of Park Hills, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup and a 10-year-old passenger in the truck suffered moderate to minor injuries. The patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

