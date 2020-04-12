Pattonville school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO - As most area residents celebrated Easter, the Pattonville School District will remember a long time member of their schools who died from COVID-19 complications.



Because gatherings and memorials cannot happen at this time, the community is invited to pay respects to Lisa Steelman by driving by her home in Bridgeton.

Lisa died Saturday shortly after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She worked at Rose Acres Elementary School for 14 years. Her friends describe her as a caring woman and who treated all of the students, she encountered like they were her own. In a letter to the Pattonville School District family, the superintendent says despite the fact that the schools are closed, there will still be counseling available to help them cope with her loss. had this to say.

The drive-by memorial will start at 7 p.m., there will be a box out if people want to leave a card. The address is 3221 Smiley Road in Bridgeton.