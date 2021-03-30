Paycheck Protection Program extended until May 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden signs an extension of the current paycheck protection program for two more months. The program benefits were set to expire on March 31 but will continue to help small businesses financially during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It will now be extended through May 31, giving Small Businesses Administration officials more time to handle current business loans that are being processed.

President Biden praised Congress for working quickly after Senators voted in favor of the extension.

“Nearly 90,000 business owners are still in line and there’s money left. Without singing this bill today, there are hundreds of thousands of people who could lose their jobs and small family businesses that might close forever,” said President Biden.

President Biden also said forgivable loans have been approved for 3.6 million small businesses.

His administration will now focus on his sweeping infrastructure package called “Build Back Better”.