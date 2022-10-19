FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a business where people come to enjoy cobblers with ice cream, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, or teas and cold brews. They are adding a new item called the Pudd-N Shake which is available in 12 flavors. They also offer catering and online ordering.

The company opened its first location in 2013 and has restaurants all over the United States.

Peach Cobbler Factory Greater St. Louis

12 Paddock Hills Shopping Center

Florissant, Mo, 63033.