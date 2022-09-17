ST. LOUIS — The Pedal the Cause kids challenge returns in person today for the first time since 2019.

Pedal the Cause will host around two hundred kids and their families for bike rides, activities, and entertainment in Chesterfield.

This event is to raise money for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Participants meet at the Macy’s and Sears parking lots at the Chesterfield Mall.

The fun starts at eight with a discovery zone for the kiddos. Rides begin at nine.

Kids will go according to their age. Or you could do the ride for a child’s celebration starting at 10 this morning.