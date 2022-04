ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man was hit and killed on Route AC, west of Woodwind Drive. The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say the man, 64-year-old Ronnie Bailey of St. Louis, Missouri, was in one of the lanes in the road when he was hit by an SUV traveling westbound.

Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene.