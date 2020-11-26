Pedestrian hit and killed on Missouri 141

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was hit and killed by a car on Missouri 141 at Fiedler Lane in Jefferson County.
Police said the incident happened Wednesday at 11:50 p.m.
A Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in the right lane of Missouri 141 when 40-year-old Cassaundra Parker was walking across the road from the left side.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.
