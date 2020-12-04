Pedestrian in suburban St. Louis parking lot fatally hit

FENTON, Mo. – Police say a man was fatally hit by a car in a suburban St. Louis parking lot.
Police say the incident happened Thursday evening in a strip mall parking lot in Fenton. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
Police have not released the name of the man killed or other details about the crash.
Police say the driver involved in the fatal crash has cooperated with police.
