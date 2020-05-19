Breaking News
IL: 4,234 deaths/ 96,485 cases; MO: 605 deaths/ 10,945 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Centreville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ill. – Police are investigating after a man was injured in a hit and run accident Tuesday morning in the metro-east.

According to police, a driver struck the man around 2:30 a.m. on Bond Avenue in Centreville, Illinois. We are told the victim was left in the middle of the street until paramedics arrived. He was then taken to the nearest hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown. Police do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle — the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News