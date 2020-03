Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - A pedestrian is now in the hospital after a hit-and-run overnight in Cahokia.

According to authorities, the man was walking with a cane when he was hit by someone driving a car around 1:00 a.m. on St. Nicholas Drive at St. Leo Drive.

He suffered ankle and wrist injuries and was taken to the hospital

Police have the suspect’s vehicle, the driver fled the scene after the crash.