Pedestrian killed on Airport Road

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Berkeley. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Airport Road.

No word yet on the victim’s identity or whether the driver remained at the accident.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News