Pedestrian struck, killed on WB 44 just east of 141

FENTON, Mo. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are shut down after a person was fatally hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene where emergency crews responded to the scene near 141.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the person was fatally hit around 5:15 a.m.

The person’s identity has not been released.

No other details have been made available.

