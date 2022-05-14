ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a driver struck a pedestrian late Friday night in south St. Louis.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Broadway in the Patch neighborhood. Investigators say a male pedestrian was crossing South Broadway without using a designated crosswalk, and he was struck in the southbound lane. Investigators say the driver swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.

The victim suffered critical injuries. He is currently hospitalized in unstable condition with severe head trauma. An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash. Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.