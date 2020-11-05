Pedestrian struck, killed on Illinois highway

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident happened on Illinois Highway 161 near Lebanon Avenue.

FOX2/KPLR 11 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

