ST. LOUIS – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Jeremiah Williams, 30, of St. Louis as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on West Florissant Avenue, just north of Ferguson Avenue.

Investigators say a driver was heading southbound on West Florissant Avenue while Williams was walking eastbound across that road. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Williams was not using a crosswalk before the collision.

A driver struck Williams, who was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. MSHP is handling the crash investigation.