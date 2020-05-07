Pedestrian struck on U.S. 61 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident on U.S. 61 Wednesday night. A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 61 southbound at North Pointe Prairie by a truck.
An investigation is ongoing.
