Pedestrian struck on U.S. 61 in St. Charles County

WENTZVILLE, MO - The General Motors plant in Wentzville intends to renew operations on Monday, May 18th. The automaker announced today that it will reopen all of their plants in North American on that day.

Locally, GM is working with the UAW, county, and state officials on a reopening plan.

GM managed to turn a profit in the first three months of the year despite the pandemic. The company recently reported a net income of $294-million dollars