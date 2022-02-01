Pending Missouri snowstorm trims workweek for state lawmakers

ST. LOUIS–With portions of the state bearing for a winter storm that could bring more than a foot of snow and potentially several inches of sleet to some areas, lawmakers in Jefferson City will head home Tuesday.

Majority Floor Leader Rep. Dean Plocher’s office confirmed that the Missouri House will not be in session Wednesday or Thursday, and the Senate later followed suit.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and southern and eastern parts of Kansas starting Tuesday night and running through Thursday. The weather service says up to 14 inches of snow could fall in the Kansas City area and up to 10 inches around St. Louis. But forecasters are warning that it’s the threat of freezing rain – up to a quarter-inch in southwestern Missouri – coupled with the snow and high winds that could lead to widespread power outages.