People are coming up with virtual ways to get together

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on March 30th around 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lucy Drive. Authorities say deputies arriving on the scene found a 20-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s department says four other persons were in the home at the time of the shooting, and that all are cooperating with the investigation.