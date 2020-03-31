ST. LOUIS - People may be stuck at home, but they will still come up with ways to socialize.
More and more relationships are now going virtual through apps like Houseparty, Zoom, FaceTime, WhatsApp and others.
As the need for social distancing and small groups continues, many are using these tools to bring a lot of people together to celebrate special occasions.
And it’s not just for the adults, parents and their kids are coming up with some creative ways to use it too.
Others are taking it to an even bigger scale. ‘We Are Live’ partnered with ‘STL Barkeep’ to stream a virtual happy hour that’s had thousands of views.
But there’s no denying these types of technology come with a learning curve.
People are coming up with virtual ways to get together
